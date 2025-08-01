Colt Emerson Collects Three RBIs in 9-8 Sox Loss

EUGENE, OREGON: Following a late rally in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Everett AquaSox narrowly fell to the Eugene Exploding Whales 9-8 on Friday night at PK Park.

Eugene pounced on AquaSox starter Taylor Dollard in the bottom of the second inning, taking a 4-0 lead. Zane Zielinski opened the scoring with an RBI single, and Luke Shliger powered a three-run home run to right field to further the lead.

Everett fought back in the top of the third inning, ruining Eugene's lead. After Charlie Pagliarini reached on a bunt single, Colt Emerson delivered an RBI double to score the Frogs' first run. Continuing the rally was Brandon Eike, who knocked an RBI single, and tying the game was Luis Suisbel, who belted his 17th home run of the season to make the score 4-4.

In the bottom of the third, the Exploding Whales regained the lead courtesy of Jakob Christian. With one out, Christian homered to left center field, breaking the tie and setting Eugene up by one run. However, the lead was again short-lived as Everett scored four runs in the top of the fourth.

Pagliarini hit an RBI single with the bases loaded to kickstart the inning's efforts, making the score 5-5. Continuing the frame's rally was Emerson, who hit a bases-clearing double to provide the AquaSox an 8-5 lead. With his second extra-base hit of the night, Emerson raised his season RBI total to 51.

The Exploding Whales cut the AquaSox lead down to two runs in the bottom of the fifth. With runners on the corners and two outs, Shliger contributed an RBI single. From there, the score held until the bottom of the eighth when Eugene shaved their deficit down to one run on Charlie Szykowny's RBI double that followed Jonah Cox's triple.

Zielinski provided Eugene a late lead as the Exploding Whales continued their scoring threat in the bottom of the eighth. With the bases loaded and two outs, Zielinski delivered a two-run single to left field, providing a 9-8 lead. Down to their final three outs in the top of the ninth inning, Everett failed to score, securing the Exploding Whales' one-run victory.







