Wentworth Shines as C's Top Dust Devils 4-1

August 1, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

PASCO, WA - The Canadians topped the Dust Devils on Thursday night thanks to five scoreless innings by starter Jackson Wentworth (W, 2). He earned his first win since his first start of the season, which also occurred at Gesa Stadium.

The game started as a pitchers' duel, with Wentworth and Dust Devils starter Keythel Key trading zeroes across four innings. The C's would finally break through in the fifth stanza, taking a lead that they would not give up.

Nick Goodwin led off the frame with a walk, which preceded a one-out single by Arjun Nimmala and a walk by Carter Cunningham to load the bases. Alexis Hernandez - who homered twice in his C's debut last night - delivered an RBI single to give Vancouver a 1-0 lead.

Vancouver would go on to score a run in each of the next two innings. A Sean Keys RBI groundout plated a run in the 6th inning, followed by an RBI single by Bryce Arnold in the 7th that made it 3-0. The C's offense worked nine walks and were hit by three pitches, earning the victory despite being outhit 8-7 and leaving 14 men on base.

After JJ Sanchez pitched two scoreless innings in relief of Wentworth, reigning Northwest League Pitcher of the Week Javen Coleman (S, 1) came on to work the final two innings of the game. Although Coleman allowed a run in the 8th, he struck out four across the outing to earn his first save of the season.

Jay Harry had his best game since his return to Vancouver, collecting two hits while adding a walk. His 9th inning double drove in Hernandez and gave the C's a pivotal insurance run to make the score 4-1 heading into the bottom half of the inning.

With the win, Vancouver moves to 17-16 in the second half and 7.0 games back of first place Eugene. The visitors send Edinson Batista to the mound tomorrow night against Tri-City starter Ryan Costeiu, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. Canadians baseball can be listened to all week long on Sportsnet 650.







