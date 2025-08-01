Everett's Long Ball Lifts the Frogs to Victory against Eugene

August 1, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds fell to the Everett AquaSox by a final score of 6-1. Everett has now taken a 2-1 series lead as the Emeralds fall to 24-9 in the 2nd half and will hold a 6 or 7 game lead in the standings pending the results of other games in the NWL.

Eugene got the scoring started tonight in the bottom of the 2nd. Zane Zielinski hit a 1-out infield single for the first base hit of the game for the Ems. He was able to swipe 2nd base for his 28th stolen base of the year. Zander Darby ripped a 2-out single through the left side of the infield to bring home Zielinski and give the Ems a 1-0 lead.

After that it was all things frogs. They were able to tie up the game in the top of the 4th with a solo home run from Luis Suisbel. In the 5th inning they took their first lead of the night. Anthony Donofrio singled to start the inning and it was Carson Jones hitting a 2-run home run to give Everett a 3-1 lead.

They hit another home run for their 3rd straight inning in the 6th. This time it was Luis Suisbel on the first pitch of the frame who hit his 2nd home run of the week to extend Everett's lead. They added another run in both the 8th and the 9th inning. Luis Suisbel led off the 8th inning with a ground rule double and Charlie Pagliarini followed it up with a double to bring home the run. In the 9th inning Carson Jones drew a 1-out walk and stole 2nd base before Carter Dorighi brought him home on a single up the middle to give Everett their 6th and final run of the night.

Darien Smith made his Emeralds debut on the mound tonight as he pitched the final 3.1 innings. He allowed 4 hits but just 2 earned runs while walking 2 batters and notching his first 2 strikeouts in High-A.

Eugene will look to get back in the win column and even up the series heading into the weekend. The Emeralds have only dropped consecutive games a single time in the 2nd as we have officially reached the halfway point of the 2nd half. Eugene is 24-9 with 33 games remaining in the regular season.

Eugene will be back in action tomorrow night. First pitch is set 6:35 with no starting pitcher officially announced as the starter.

