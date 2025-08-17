Emeralds Score Double-Digit 2-Out Runs in Victory Against Tri-City

PASCO, WA - The Emeralds defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils by a final score of 10-3 to take a 3-2 series lead. It was a tied game heading into the 8th inning before the Ems ripped off 7 unanswered runs in the final 2 frames. Eugene has clinched a series split and will have a chance for the series victory here tomorrow. The Ems are 34-13 in the 2nd half and currently holds a 9 game lead in the standings with only 19 games remaining.

The Emeralds got on the scoreboard first in the 3rd inning. Nate Furman & Jonah Cox drew lead off walks and with 2-outs in the inning Charlie Szykowny hit a screaming groundball up the middle to drive home Furman and give the Ems the 1-0 lead.

They followed it up by adding onto their lead in the 4th. After a quick couple of outs, Furman hit a single to keep the inning alive. That brought up Jonah Cox who hit a 102 mph home run to left field to give the Ems a 3-0 lead. It's his 8th home run of the season and his 37th extra base hit as Cox has continued to heat up at the plate this month.

Tri-City got on the board with a solo home run from Juan Flores in the bottom of the 5th for their first run of the game. They were able to tie it up at 3 in the top of the 9th. Anthony Scull led off the inning with a single and Capri Ortiz drew a walk to put the game tying run on. A groundout got both base runners in scoring position before Rio Foster drew a walk to load up the bases. Cole Fontenelle sliced one into foul territory in left field and Damian Bravo made a great catch but fell over in the process. Scull tagged up and scored from 3rd. The throw-in took a moment as Bravo had to jump back up so Ortiz was able to score all the way from 2nd base to tie up the game at 3-3.

Eugene got the lead back in the top of the 8th. After 2 outs to start the inning, Jose Ramos singled to keep the frame alive. That brought up Nate Furman who also singled to put runners on for Jonah Cox. Cox ripped a single out to left field to give the Ems their 2nd lead of the night.

Josh Wolf worked his way out of the 8th inning on the mound and that sent us to the top of the 9th. The Emeralds were looking to add on some insurance runs and they were able to do just that. Parks Harbor drew a leadoff walk before Gomez found back-to-back outs. He then gave up a double to Jean Carlos Sio before Damian Bravo got his 2nd single of the night to give the Ems a 6-3 lead.

That brought Gomez's night to an end as they elected to bring in a position player to close out the game. The Ems took advantage as Jonah Cox singled to bring home his 4th and 5th runs of the night and Drew Cavanaugh brought home 2 runs on a single for good measure to give the Ems a 10-3 lead.

Manuel Mercedes closed out the game in the bottom of the 9th and only allowed 1 base runner via walk to give the Ems the win.

Jonah Cox found his 2nd straight 3-hit game and ended just a triple shy of the cycle as he also reached base 5 times. Cox now has 11 hits in 5 games this week and has tallied 11 RBI's to put his season total at 58.

Nate Furman also reached base 5 times with 3 hits and 2 walks in his best game in an Ems uniform. With the 2 RBI's Damian Bravo recorded tonight he now has 8 in 5 games this week.

The Emeralds will now get ready for the series finale and their final game against the Dust Devils this year. Josh Bostick will be on the mound with first pitch set for 7:05 PM.

