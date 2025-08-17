Indians Fall Flat in 12-2 Loss to Canadians

Published on August 16, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver scored seven runs over the first two frames and cruised from there as they thumped the Indians, 12-2, in front of 6,813 fans at Avista Stadium for Storybook Princess & Fireworks Night presented by MultiCare, Rock 94 1/2, & Like Media.

TOP PERFORMERS

Aidan Longwell, Andy Perez, and Cole Messina each had two hits in the loss. Braxton Hyde (3.1 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K) and Hunter Mann (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K) combined to allow just one run over the game's final 5.1 innings.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (16-19), Redband (6-5), OFT (2-4), Cafecitos (2-1), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-1), Road Grays (23-29), Harry Potter (0-1), Oat Milkers (0-1)

NEXT HOME GAME: Saturday, August 16th vs. Vancouver - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Vancouver RHP Jackson Wentworth (3-5, 4.53) vs. Spokane RHP Josh Grosz (4-11, 4.68)







Northwest League Stories from August 16, 2025

