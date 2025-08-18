Cafecitos Can't Brew up a Win in Series Finale

Spokane Indians News Release







Vancovuer put up a five-spot in the third and never looked back as they cruised to a 6-1 win over Spokane in front of 3,892 fans at Avista Stadium for the Garage Sale Day Game with Blitz from the Seahawks presented by SERVPRO of Spokane County & 94.1 The Bear.

TOP PERFORMERS

Blake Wright, Andy Perez, and Cole Messina each had a pair of base hits in the loss.

Hunter Omlid (2 iP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 K) and Francis Rivera (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R) combined for three scoreless innings of relief out of the bullpen.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (16-19), Redband (6-5), OFT (3-4), Cafecitos (2-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-1), Road Grays (23-29), Harry Potter (0-1), Oat Milkers (0-1)

NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday, August 26th vs. Tri-City - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Promotion - Spokane County Interstate Fair Night presented by Cascadia Screen Printing*:* Calling all County Fair Fans for a night of fun with face painting, a petting zoo, and more! A pair of tickets to the Spokane County Interstate Fair will be given away each inning courtesy of the Spokane County Interstate Fairgrounds and Cascadia Screen Printing!







