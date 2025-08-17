Ryan Sloan Stars in AquaSox Debut

HILLSBORO, OREGON: The Hillsboro Hops walked off the Everett AquaSox on Angel Ortiz's RBI single to secure a 3-2 comeback victory Saturday night at Hillsboro Ballpark.

AquaSox starting pitcher Ryan Sloan and Hops starting pitcher John West each threw two scoreless frames to begin the game. Breaking the scoreless knot in the top of the third was Carter Dorighi, who knocked an RBI double to left field after Axel Sanchez walked.

Hillsboro knotted the game in the bottom of the fourth as Cristofer Torin doubled and later scored on a sacrifice fly hit by Ortiz. Everett's Sloan departed at the end of the fourth, allowing only one run and four hits while striking out two in his High-A debut. The 19-year-old righty also did not walk any batters.

Leading off the top of the fifth, Tai Peete walked and stole second base to place a runner in scoring position for the AquaSox. Brandon Eike capitalized on the opportunity, doubling Peete home to set Everett ahead 2-1. Keeping the one-run ballgame intact were AquaSox pitchers Shaddon Peavyhouse and Jose Geraldo, who combined to throw four shutout innings.

Hillsboro surged in the ninth inning, ultimately winning the game in walk-off fashion. Druw Jones walked to lead off the frame, later scoring the tying run as Jansel Luis tripled. Winning the game for the Hops was Angel Ortiz, who drilled the deciding RBI single to right field to end the game.

