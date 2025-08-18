AquaSox Drop Series Finale to Hops

Published on August 17, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







HILLSBORO, OREGON: The Everett AquaSox narrowly fell to the Hillsboro Hops 4-3 during the final game of the six-game series at Hillsboro Ballpark on Sunday afternoon.

Hillsboro held a 2-0 lead after breaking the scoreless tie in the bottom of the second inning. With two runners on base, Jeremiah Boyd knocked an RBI single and Ruben Santana hit into a run-scoring groundout to set the Hops ahead early.

Everett cut the Hops' lead in half during the top of the third thanks to Curtis Washington Jr. and Carter Dorighi. After Washington Jr. hit a leadoff single and stole second base, Dorighi slapped an RBI double down the left field line to score the first run of the game for the AquaSox.

The Hops regained a two-run lead in the bottom half of the frame thanks to Jansel Luis. Slade Caldwell hit a leadoff double, allowing Luis to hit an RBI single to center field to set Hillsboro ahead 3-1. From there, the score held until the bottom of the fifth when Caldwell again doubled and later scored on Luis's second RBI single of the day.

The Frogs threatened in the top of the seventh, ultimately cutting their deficit to one run. Carson Jones hit his ninth double of the season and Milkar Perez walked to create the scoring threat, and Jones later scampered home on a pickoff error.

Concluding the inning's scoring efforts was Dorighi, who hit a sacrifice fly to left field that scored Perez.

Trailing 4-3, Everett failed to score across the final two frames of the game, allowing Hillsboro to secure their win and a series victory overall.

From the pitcher's mound, AquaSox starter Teddy McGraw tallied three strikeouts across two innings of two-run baseball and Nick Payero dealt five innings while allowing two runs. Throwing the eighth inning for Everett was Gabriel Sosa, who allowed no runs and struck out one.

As a team, the AquaSox pitching staff walked only one batter during the game.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox return home to Funko Field on Tuesday, August 19, for six games against the Spokane Indians! Tuesday's first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Promotions for the week include Malmö Oat Milkers Night and a Cal Raleigh Funko POP! giveaway on Funko Friday, a Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza presented by AB One on Saturday, and Sunday Fun Day! Following the Spokane series, Everett remains home for another six games against the Eugene Emeralds from August 26-31. Secure your seats now for some fun in the sun!







