C's Do It All to Win Spokane Finale

August 17, 2025

SPOKANE, WA - Another terrific turn from starter Jackson Wentworth and a crooked number in the third put the Canadians on top of the Spokane Indians [COL] 6-1 to win their fifth game of the week in their final trip to the Lilac City this year.

The C's started the scoring in the top of the first for the fifth time this week. JR Freethy led off with a single - the sixth consecutive game he's reached in the first plate appearance of the game - then watched back-to-back outs before three consecutive walks forced him home to make it 1-0.

A five-run third put the game away. Nick Goodwin started the stanza with a solo homer before Carter Cunningham doubled with one out, stole third and scored on a throwing error by the catcher to add to the C's lead. The inning continued with a two-out double from Tucker Toman, a walk to Jay Harry and a three-run blast from newcomer Matt Scannell for his first career High-A homer to put Vancouver in front 6-0.

Wentworth (W, 4-5) picked up right where he left off after his five shutout innings on Tuesday night. The right-hander held the Indians scoreless until there were two outs in the bottom of the fifth and went on to work six innings, scattered five hits, walked one, hit one and struck out two in his fourth quality start of the season. He worked a combined 11.0 innings this week and surrendered one run on six hits with three walks and 11 Ks.

Bo Bonds, Javen Coleman and JJ Sanchez combined on the final three innings to shut down Spokane and secure the victory.

Eight of nine starters reached base and seven had a hit. Goodwin, Cunningham, Toman and Harry all had two hits apiece while Toman led the way by reaching four times. Freethy wrapped up his week with video game numbers; the Rocklin, CA native went 11-for-24 (.458) with six doubles, a homer, seven runs scored, eight RBI, four walks, a hit by pitch and a steal.

After an off-day Monday, the C's return to The Nat to take on the Tri-City Dust Devils [LAA] Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.







