Caldwell Delivers Four-Hit Game in Series Finale Win

Published on August 17, 2025

Hillsboro, OR - With a win on Sunday at Hillsboro Ballpark over Everett the Hops would clinch another series victory. They did just that, as Jansel Luis had two RBI singles and Slade Caldwell had his first four-hit game as a Hop, including three doubles. Edgar Isea closed the door and got the save as Hillsboro took their second straight one-run win, 4-3.

The Hops struck first in the second inning against Teddy McGraw, as Jeremiah Boyd got Hillsboro on the board with an RBI single. Hillsboro added a run on an RBI groundout by Ruben Santana that made it 2-0.

After a quick first and second inning, Junior Sanchez got into hot water in the third. Curtis Washington Jr. had a leadoff single and stolen base and came in to score on an RBI double by Carter Dorighi. Sanchez walked the next two batters to load the bases, but Sanchez got a strikeout and groundout to end the inning.

Jansel Luis was responsible for the next two runs in the game, as he added RBI singles in both the third and fifth innings. Luis added to his team leading RBI total, giving him 58 on the season and making it 4-1 Hillsboro.

Everett scored a run in the seventh on a throwing error by Jeremiah Boyd and sacrifice fly by Carter Dorighi, bringing the score to 4-3.

Rocco Reid pitched a scoreless inning to keep the Sox off the board in the seventh inning, keeping the Hops' lead at one.

Carson Jones reached base on a first pitch single from Edgar Isea in the ninth and stole second base to put him in scoring position. Isea retired the next two batters, Perez and Washington to close the door and record his fourth save of the season.

Slade Caldwell scored two runs and had four hits in the game, including three doubles.

The Hops took the series 4-2 over Everett and won the overall season series against the Sox. Hillsboro will head to Eugene for a six-game series against the Emeralds starting on Tuesday. First pitch is at 6:35 with the pregame show starting at 6:20 on Rip City Radio 620 AM.







