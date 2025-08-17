Hops Stun AquaSox with 3-2 Walk-off Win

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR - The Hillsboro Hops claimed game five of their series against the Everett AquaSox in dramatic fashion Saturday night at Hillsboro Ballpark, walking it off in the ninth for a 3-2 victory. Druw Jones sparked the rally with a leadoff walk, advancing to third on Jansel Luis' triple to tie the game at 2-2. Angel Ortiz then delivered the decisive blow, singling to right to score Luis as the winning run. The win gave Hillsboro a 3-2 edge in the series and pushed them one game ahead of the last-place AquaSox in the Northwest League standings

West was sharp early, striking out four through the first two frames while retiring the first eight batters he faced. Everett broke through in the third on a two-out walk followed by a Carter Dorighi double, but West responded with another strikeout to limit the damage.

The Hops tied things up in the fourth, as Cristofer Torin doubled, followed by a single from Luis. With runners at the corners, Angel Ortiz hit a sacrifice fly to tie things up at 1-1.

Tai Peete drew a walk off of West to start the top of the fifth. He stole second and came around to score off of a double from Brandon Eike, allowing the AquaSox to take a 2-1 lead over the Hops.

Everett starter Ryan Sloan pitched four innings, allowing four hits, one earned run, and two strikeouts. Shaddon Peavyhouse took over in the bottom of the fifth. John West pitched five innings, recording six strikeouts, three walks, and two earned runs on two hits. Yordin Chalas took over in the top of the sixth, striking out three, and Dawson Brown pitched a scoreless seventh. Sam Knowlton had the ninth, getting himself into trouble after allowing a leadoff single, with the runner advancing to second on a wild pitch. A walk put runners on first and second. Knowlton recorded a groundout and two strikeouts to get out of the inning.

Peavyhouse threw two innings, striking out two. Jose Geraldo took over in the seventh, retiring the side in the bottom of the seventh and eighth. Calvin Schapira had the bottom of the ninth, trying to hold onto a 2-1 lead for Everett.

Druw Jones drew a walk to start the inning, and Torin flew out to the fence in left field for the first out of the inning, inches away from a walk-off homer. He passed the baton to Luis, who hit a triple to drive in Jones and tie things up 2-2. Ortiz was the man for the job, singling to right field to bring in Luis and walk it off for the Hops with a 3-2 win.

Luis led the way offensively with three hits, including the game-tying triple. Torin added two hits, and Ortiz drove in two runs, including the game-winner. Hops pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts while holding Everett to just two runs.

The last game of the series starts at 1:05 PM on Sunday at Hillsboro Ballpark. The pregame show will start at 12:50 PM on Rip City Radio 620 AM.







