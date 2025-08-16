Hops Edge AquaSox 3-1 Behind Eagen's Gem

Published on August 16, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







HILLSBORO, OREGON: Daniel Eagen tossed seven scoreless innings, and Juan Corniel drove in two runs to lift the Hillsboro Hops to a 3-1 victory over the Everett AquaSox Friday night at Hillsboro Ballpark.

Eagen (7-5) was dominant, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out 11, one shy of his season high. The right-hander threw 83 pitches, 62 for strikes, and retired 13 of the final 14 he faced. Rocco Reid and Joangel Gonzalez combined for two innings of relief, with Gonzalez allowing a run in the ninth but earning his first save.

Hillsboro broke through in the third inning against Everett starter Nico Tellache (4-4). Modeifi Marte doubled with one out, and Druw Jones singled him home for a 1-0 lead. Jones stole second but was stranded when Slade Caldwell struck out and Cristofer Torin popped out.

The Hops extended their lead in the seventh. Jansel Luis singled, and a passed ball by Everett catcher Matthew Ellis moved him to second. Marte walked and stole second, and after a wild pitch by reliever Brock Moore advanced Luis to third, Corniel lined a two-run double to left, making it 3-0.

The AquaSox avoided the shutout in the ninth. Charlie Pagliarini was hit by a pitch, and after two outs, Milkar Perez singled to drive him in, cutting the deficit to 3-1. Carson Jones grounded out to end the game.

Tellache took the loss, allowing one run on four hits over six innings with three strikeouts and one walk. Moore surrendered two runs (one earned) in one inning, and Jordan Jackson pitched a scoreless eighth.

Pagliarini led Everett with a single and a walk, scoring their lone run. Perez contributed the RBI single. Hillsboro's offense was paced by Luis and Marte, who each had two hits. Jones and Corniel each drove in a run, and Marte scored twice.







Northwest League Stories from August 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.