Freethy, C's Go Big to Beat Spokane, 12-2

Published on August 16, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







SPOKANE, WA - JR Freethy went 4-for-4 and reached base six times as part of a 12-run, 14-hit attack in a 12-2 Canadians win over the Spokane Indians [COL] Saturday night at Avista Stadium.

The first of four hits for the left fielder came in the first at-bat of the game, a hustle double that set the table for Nick Goodwin's go-ahead single in the next at-bat. The C's would score two more runs in the inning to lead 3-0 before adding four runs on one swing in the second to effectively put the game away.

After Freethy doubled to start the frame and two quick outs followed, Eddie Micheletti Jr. was hit by a pitch and Alexis Hernandez worked a walk to load the bases. Up stepped Carter Cunningham, who took advantage of the short porch in right field for a grand slam that made it 7-0.

Newcomer Silvano Hechavarria (W, 1-0) kept Spokane scoreless over his first three innings before the C's added four more runs in the top of the fourth. Consecutive outs started the stanza, but the next seven Vancouver hitters would reach base, highlighted by run-scoring hits from Tucker Toman and Matt Scannell that put the C's ahead 11-0.

Hechavarria surrendered two runs in the home half of that inning, but overall looked very strong in his first High-A appearance. His final line: 5.0 IP / 8 H / 2 R / 2 BB / 5 K.

A Micheletti Jr. triple and a groundout scored the 12th and final run of the game for the C's in the fifth, which provided the bullpen plenty of cushion to go the rest of the way. Colby Holcombe, Jonathan Todd and Juanmi Vasquez combined to limit Spokane to one hit over four scoreless innings to lock down the victory.

All nine starters had a hit and seven reached base more than once. Freethy's career night - which also featured two walks - led the way; he was joined in a multi-hit effort by Micheletti Jr. and Edward Duran. Goodwin extended his hitting streak to nine consecutive games.

With the series in hand, the Canadians wrap up their final trip to Spokane tomorrow afternoon at 1:05 p.m.







Northwest League Stories from August 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.