Big Crowd Sees Late Tri-City Comeback to Beat Eugene

Published on August 16, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils at bat

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils at bat(Tri-City Dust Devils)

PASCO - 1B Colin Summerhill's two-run single in the bottom of the 8th inning took the lead back one last time Friday night for the Tri-City Dust Devils (25-21 2H, 55-57), who beat the Eugene Emeralds (33-13 2H, 63-49) in front of 3,421 fans at Gesa Stadium by a score of 8-6 to even their six-game series at two games apiece.

Tri-City loaded the bases with one out in the 8th via singles from RF Rio Foster and DH Randy De Jesus and a walk drawn by CF Isaiah Jackson. Summerhill came up and lined a 1-0 pitch from Eugene reliever Brayan Palencia (4-2) on the ground sharply through to right center, scoring both Foster and pinch-runner Capri Ortiz to give the Dust Devils a 7-6 lead. SS Mitchell Daly then followed by grounding a ball through the left side to score Jackson for the final margin.

The Emeralds had grabbed a 6-5 lead in the top of the 8th, scoring twice off Tri-City hurler Kyle Roche (1-0). The righty rebounded, though, to strike out two in the inning and leave the bases loaded, and the Dust Devils rally gave him his first High-A win. Roche continued into the 9th before Carlos Espinosa was called upon to get the last two outs for his first save of the year.

The home nine led 3-0 after an inning, with 2B Adrian Placencia's first sacrifice fly of the night scoring leadoff man and LF Anthony Scull for the game's first run. Foster's two-out single extending the inning to De Jesus, who walloped a ball from Eugene starter Greg Farone over the wall in left for a two-run home run. The visitors then scored four unanswered through the 3rd-5th innings to take their first lead at 4-3 midway through.

That turned in the bottom of the 5th, with singles from both Daly and C Peter Burns putting two on with no one out. Scull's second double of the night scored Daly to tie the game before Placencia's second sac fly gave Tri-City a 5-4 lead at the time. The lead swung back and forth, with manager Dann Bilardello's team hanging on in front of the huge crowd for their second win of the week.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Four Dust Devils (Mitchell Daly, Randy De Jesus, Rio Foster and Anthony Scull) had multi-hit games on the night, all putting a pair of hits on the board.

-Lefty Francis Texido covered 4.1 innings out of the bullpen and left with the lead, taking the baton from Austin Gordon as he continued his return from a minor malady. Gordon went 2.2 innings and struck out four.

-The fans enjoyed the Tri-Cities' first-ever drone show after the game, with 100 drones taking the skies to arrange in lit-up formations including both baseball scenes and logos of the Dust Devils, their parent club, the Los Angeles Angels, and sponsor Gesa Credit Union.

Images from this story







Northwest League Stories from August 16, 2025

Big Crowd Sees Late Tri-City Comeback to Beat Eugene - Tri-City Dust Devils

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.