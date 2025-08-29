Two Shy: Indians Hold off Dust Devils

SPOKANE VALLEY - The Tri-City Dust Devils (26-31 2H, 56-67) took an early lead and again got themselves within striking distance of a win Thursday night but the Spokane Indians (29-28 2H, 58-65) took advantage of uncharacteristic wildness to grab a 7-5 win at Avista Stadium.

Tri-City scored in their first at-bat and, unsurprisingly, LF Rio Foster had a major hand in it. Foster came up with two outs and 3B Cole Fontenelle at second and dropped an RBI single into left center, scoring Fontenelle for a 1-0 lead. Spokane scored twice to take the lead, but the visitors tied things back up in the top of the 4th. Foster singled again, stealing second and advancing to third on a throwing error in the attempt to catch him. A wild pitch allowed him to get home and bring the game back even at 2-2.

Things went sideway for the Dust Devils in the bottom of the 4th, an inning in which the Indians batted around despite getting only one hit in the frame. Starter Chris Cortez (3-8) struggled to find the strike zone, walking four and hitting a batter in the inning before departing. By the time it was over four had scored, giving the Indians a 6-2 lead.

Chipping away at the deficit, Tri-City got a run back in the 5th on DH Anthony Scull's two-out RBI single that plated CF Isaiah Jackson following his leadoff double. The Dust Devils got within two in the top of the 8th, beginning with a Scull hit and a passed ball getting him to second. Two groundouts later he had gotten home, with Fontenelle picking up the RBI that made it a 6-4 game. Spokane got an insurance run in the bottom of the 8th to push the lead back out and, though Tri-City would get the potential tying run to the plate in the 9th, a run on an RBI fielder's choice by 1B Caleb Pendleton ended up the sum of the final rally.

Indians lefty Albert Pacheco (7-8) got the final out of the 5th and pitched a scoreless 6th for the win, following starter Braxton Hyde who fell an out shy of win eligibility.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Lefty Francis Texido helped out the pitching staff by covering 3.1 innings out of the bullpen, issuing a bases loaded walk after inheriting a jam in the 4th but throwing three scoreless innings afterwards. The southpaw gave up just two hits and two walks in total, striking out four and keeping the Dust Devils in the game.

-Three Tri-City hitters (Rio Foster, Isaiah Jackson and Anthony Scull) had two-hit nights with SS Capri Ortiz adding a single, a stolen base and a walk.

-Despite the pitch clock two of the three games so far this week have gone over the three hour mark. The game took 3 hours, 3 minutes to complete, with Tuesday's 10-inning affair eclipsing the three hour mark by a minute.

IT'S FRIDAY

Tri-City and Spokane meet for game four of their six-game series at 6:35 p.m. Friday night at Avista Stadium. Dust Devils right-hander Ryan Johnson (4-3, 1.95 ERA) returns to the site of his complete game one-hit shutout on July 6, while the Indians send out right-hander Josh Grosz (1-4, 7.52 ERA with Spokane).

Game coverage, available for free at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app, begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:15 p.m.

Tri-City returns home after the series to host the Hillsboro Hops, September 2-7, to close out the 2025 regular season.

For tickets to the regular season-ending series with Hillsboro, visit the official ticket site: dustdevilsbaseball.com.

