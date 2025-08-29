AquaSox Offense Falls Flat Thursday Night

Published on August 29, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox fell 4-0 on Thursday night, as Eugene Emeralds infielder Charlie Szykowny collected three hits and three RBIs to power his team to victory.

With two outs in the top of the first, Szykowny belted a solo home run to right center field for his 20th long ball of the year to give Eugene an early lead. Two frames later, Nate Furman doubled and Jonah Cox singled, allowing Szykowny to hit an RBI single to right field to extend their upper hand 2-0.

Continuing his hot streak in the top of the fifth, Szykowny hit another RBI single to set the Emeralds ahead 3-0. AquaSox starting pitcher Evan Truitt departed after finishing the top of the fifth inning, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out two. Relieving Truitt was left-hander Jacob Denner, who threw two shutout innings while allowing zero hits. Denner also struck out two Emeralds.

Carson Jones collected Everett's first hit in the bottom of the sixth by lacing a single to center field. Matthew Ellis added a seventh-inning single and as a team, Everett walked two times. However, they could not muster any further offense as Eugene secured a 4-0 victory after a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch scored the Emeralds' final run in the top of the ninth.

Throwing the final two innings of the game for the AquaSox were right-handers Pedro Da Costa Lemos and Brock Moore. Lemos threw one scoreless inning and struck out one while Moore struck out one and did not allow a hit.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

EUGENE EMERALDS 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4 6 0

EVERETT AQUASOX 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0

WIN: Tyler Switalski (1-0) LOSS: Evan Truitt (5-7) SAVE: Darien Smith (2)

EUGENE PITCHING: Switalski (6.0), Smith (3.0)

EVERETT PITCHING: Truitt (5.0), Denner (2.0), Lemos (1.0), Moore (1.0)

EUGENE HOME RUNS: Szykowny (20)

EVERETT HOME RUNS: None

ATTENDANCE: 1,251

TIME: 2 Hours, 7 Minutes

LOOKING AHEAD: Tomorrow is the last Funko Friday of the year! Come join us at the ballpark for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch where the first 2,500 fans will take home an AquaSox Fanny Pack courtesy of Funko. Additionally, don't forget about our Military Pride ticket special! Service members with a valid or retired military ID may purchase $10.00 Upper Reserved seats to any Everett AquaSox home games (up to four discounted tickets per game). Secure your seats now!

