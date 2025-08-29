Hops Issue 17 Walks, Fall 14-11 to Canadians in 11 Innings

Hillsboro, OR - The Thursday matchup between the Vancouver Canadians and the Hillsboro Hops at Hillsboro Ballpark proved to be a back-and-forth battle, with Vancouver taking the edge over Hillsboro 14-10 in the ten-inning game. The Hops' pitching staff gave up seventeen walks, one of them intentional, and hit three batters. Hillsboro outhit Vancouver 17 hits to 11. The game lasted almost four and a half hours.

Slade Caldwell was sitting on third with one out in the top of the first, but an inning-ending double play ended the Hops' hopes of scoring first.

Hops' starter Denny Larrondo allowed a walk to the first batter in the top of the third. A two-run homer to Cutter Coffey put the Canadians up 2-0.

Hillsboro responded in the bottom half of the frame, with Slade Caldwell drawing a walk to start it off. Jansel Luis tripled to bring in Caldwell. Druw Jones hit a sacrifice fly to score Cadlwell and tie up the game 2-2. Cristofer Torin hit the Hops' second triple of the inning, scoring Angel Ortiz, who singled to reach, putting the Hops up 3-2.

A hit by pitch and a walk put two Canadians on, and an RBI single from Peyton Powell tied things at 3-3. An RBI double by J.R. Freethy gave Vancouver a 4-3 lead over Hillsboro. That would be the end of the day for Larrondo, who allowed four earned runs, four walks, and five hits in 3.1 innings of work. Victor Morales took the ball and got the Hops out of the inning without allowing further damage. Morales threw a scoreless fifth inning, striking out two and getting the third on a flyout.

Morales gave up back-to-back walks before getting replaced by Rocco Reid in the top of the sixth. A passed ball by Hops' catcher Jeremiah Boyd put both runners in scoring position. A fielder's choice counted for one out with a play at the plate, but the Canadians continued to threaten with one out and runners at the corners. Reid balked to bring in a run. He immediately recorded a fly-out for the second out of the inning. A single once again put runners on the corners, and a walk loaded the bases. A wild pitch scored the Canadians' sixth run of the game to put them up 6-3.

Angel Ortized singled to start the bottom of the sixth. A pop-out from Torin was the first out of the inning, which would be the last out recorded by Vancouver starter Juanmi Vasquez. He allowed three earned runs over 5.1 innings. Silvano Hechavarria entered the game on the bump. Junior Franco bunted for a single to put runners on first and second. Ortiz stole third, and Ruben Santana drew a walk to load the bases. Modeifi Marte pinch-hit for Anderdson Rojas. Marte doubled, scoring all three runners to tie it up once again at 6-6.

Reid allowed a walk and recorded two outs before Dawson Brown took over. Brown gave up a walk to the first batter he faced, and a single put the Canadians up 7-6. A wild pitch scored another run to add to the lead 8-6. Brown then gave up another walk, but got out of the inning.

Jansel Luis hit a solo homer in the seventh to put the Hops within a run of the Canadians, with a score of 8-7. Ortiz and Torin both singled to reach. Santana hit a two-out RBI single to bring in both runners and give Hillsboro a 9-8 lead.

Sam Knowlton pitched two outs in the top of the eighth. He allowed a walk and hit a batter to start off the top of the ninth. A fielder's choice recorded the first out but put runners in scoring position. A wild pitch tied the game 9-9. He gave two walks to load the bases. He was then pulled and replaced by Grayson Hitt. He struck out back-to-back batters to end the inning, leaving the bases loaded and the game tied.

Franco bunted for a single once again with one out in the bottom of the ninth. Two fly-outs ended the inning, sending the game to extras. A walk started things off at the top of the tenth, and the ghost runner on second stole third. A double play got out the runner on second and first, but a run scored as Vancouver took the lead 10-9. Hitt gave up a two-out walk and hit the next batter. He recorded a strikeout to end the inning.

A strikeout started the bottom of the tenth, but Slade Caldwell singled to bring in the ghost runner and tie it at 10-10. A ground-out put Caldwell on second, but a strikeout ended the inning, sending the game into the eleventh.

The Canadians bunted for a single, sending the ghost runner to third. A base hit scored the runner as the Canadians took the 11-10 lead. A bases-loaded sacrifice fly scored another run to make it 12-10. Hitt was then pulled, and Adrian Rodriguez, a position player, took over with one out to get. A base hit given up by Rodriguez scored two to extend the Canadians' lead to 14-10. He recorded a fly-out to end the inning, but the damage had already been done.

Ortiz hit a sacrifice fly to score the ghost runner and cut into the lead 14-11. The Hops threatened, but could not score any more runs as the Canadians took the win 14-11.

