Washington's Lottery Weekend Preview

Published on August 29, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Last Regular Season Weekend Of The Year

Funko Friday, August 29 - 7:05 First Pitch

PROJECTED STARTER: RHP Taylor Dollard

FUNKO FRIDAY GIVEAWAY: It's our final Funko Friday of 2025! The first 2,500 fans to pack the park will receive an AquaSox fanny pack. It's a perfect item for keeping your essential items like phones, wallets, and keys safe. In order to accommodate as many fans as possible, the giveaway will be distributed one per person - not one per ticket. Ã¯Â»Â¿

MILITARY PRIDE TICKET SPECIAL: Make sure to take advantage of our Military Pride ticket special that can be used for tonight's game! Service members with a valid or retired military ID may purchase $10.00 Upper Reserved seats to any Everett AquaSox home games (up to four discounted tickets per game).

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30 PM

MAIN GATES: 6:00 PM

Saturday, August 30 - 7:05 First Pitch

PROJECTED STARTER: RHP Ryan Sloan

TEAM PHOTO GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a team photo courtesy of Major League Pizza!

MYSTERY BOBBLEHEAD / AUTOGRAPHED BASEBALL SALE: You never know what you will get as we will have bobbleheads and autographed baseballs from around MiLB up for sale! All proceeds will benefit AquaSox Charities presented by Kendall Subaru of Marysville.

DICK'S DRIVE-IN LAUNCH-A-BALL: Who loves winning prizes? Everyone! For only $5, purchase 5 tennis balls to launch toward targets on the field post game. If your ball lands on a target, you will be in contention for some epic prizes courtesy of Dick's Drive-In!

FIREWORKS: The fun continues after the game with a Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza! Watch us light up the Everett skyline with a fireworks show set to music. The fireworks show is presented by Boeing.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 5:30 PM

MAIN GATES: 6:00 PM

Sunday Fun Day, August 31 - 4:05 First Pitch

PROJECTED STARTER: RHP Teddy McGraw

SUNDAY FUN DAY: Join the AquaSox for Sunday Fun Day!

FAN APPRECIATION WEEKEND: Thank you fans for your unwavering support this year! These games would not be the same without the best fans in the country! To show our gratitude, we will be giving away a large variety of prizes and autographed items throughout the weekend.

BECU FAMILY GAME: Make sure to bring the whole crew to enjoy the game with our $8.00 Family Night Field Reserved ticket special. Limit 8 per person. While supplies last.

KIDS RUN THE BASES: Once the game is over, it's Kids Run the Bases! Kids can fulfill their dreams of stepping onto a professional baseball diamond thanks to Port of Subs. Kids will enter the field via the 1st base dugout and leave by the 3rd base dugout.

4 FOR $50 SUNDAY: Get four Upper Reserved seats, four AquaSox meal deals (hot dog and chips), and your choice of four Chick-fil-A food vouchers for just $50 for any Sunday game in 2025. May only be purchased in person at the box office during Sunday home games, or at the AquaSox front office (located at 3802 Broadway). This deal is not available online.

SPEEDWAY CHEVROLET SUNDAYS: Visit Speedway Chevrolet at 16957 W Main Street in Monroe for your chance at FREE tickets to any 2025 Sunday home game.

SEASON TICKET HOLDER GATES: 2:30 PM

MAIN GATES: 3:00 PM

The 2025 Northwest League (NWL) playoffs will be a best-of-five series between the AquaSox, the NWL's first-half champions, and the NWL's second-half champions. In the event that Everett wins the second half, the team with the second-best record in the second half will qualify for the postseason.

The AquaSox will host Game 3, as well as potentially Games 4 and 5, at Funko Field in Everett.

Game #1 - Tuesday, September 9 at TBD

Game #2 - Wednesday, September 10 at TBD

Game #3 - Friday, September 12 at Funko Field 1:05

Game #4 - Saturday, September 13 at Funko Field 7:05 *

Game #5 - Sunday, September 14 at Funko Field 4:05 *

*If Necessary







