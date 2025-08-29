Indians Hold off Dust Devils for 6th Straight Win

Published on August 29, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







The Indians put up a four-spot in the fourth and held off a late rally from Tri-City as they defeated the Dust Devils, 7-5, in front of 4,219 fans at Avista Stadium for Dollars in Your Dog Night presented by the Mirabeau Park Hotel. The win was Spokane's sixth in a row-a new season high-as the team improved to 29-28 in the second half (58-65 overall).

TOP PERFORMERS

Skyler Messinger reached base three times and delivered the game's key hit-a bases-loaded single in the bottom of the fourth that plated a pair of runs for the Indians.

Aidan Longwell and Blake Wright both reached base twice, doubled, and drove in a run.

Alberto Pacheco picked up the win with 1.1 scoreless innings of relief while Fidel Ulloa struck out Randy De Jesus for the game's final out and his fifth save of the season.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (18-19), Redband (7-5), OFT (3-4), Cafecitos (2-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-1), Road Grays (27-31), Harry Potter (0-1), Oat Milkers (0-1)

NEXT HOME GAME: Thursday, August 27th vs. Tri-City - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Tri-City RHP Ryan Johnson (4-3, 1.95) vs. Spokane RHP Josh Grosz (5-12, 4.92)

Promotion - Military & Veteran Appreciation Fireworks Night presented by Windermere Real Estate, NonStop Local KHQ, & 103.5 The Game*:* Help us as we honor the service men and women of our Armed Forces, veterans, and support organizations. We will have another great fireworks show immediately following the game courtesy of Windermere Real Estate!







Northwest League Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.