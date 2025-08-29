C's Outlast Hops in Marathon Back and Forth Affair

HILLSBORO, OR - In perhaps the craziest - and longest - game of the year for Vancouver, the C's came out on top in a back and forth 11-inning affair 14-10 on Thursday night.

There were six lead changes in a game that took four hours and sixteen minutes to complete, the only game that has eclipsed four hours this year for Vancouver.

The C's had a historic day at the plate. Although they were outhit 17-11, the Canadians offense worked 17 walks and were hit by three pitches. The free passes set a dubious franchise record for the Hops pitching staff.

Peyton Powell has a memorable game at the bottom of the card, going 2-3 with two singles, three walks, and three runs scored. J.R. Freethy had two hits and two walks, while Sean Keys also contributed with a pair of knocks and a free pass. Arjun Nimmala and Nick Goodwin were the only hitters in the starting nine not to record a hit, although they each reached four times by walking or being hit by a pitch.

Silvano Hechavarria started for Vancouver and kept the C's in the game across 5.1 innings, allowing four earned runs and settling for a no-decision. Juanmi Vasquez ran into some trouble in the 6th and 7th innings, allowing five runs to score. A combination of Aaron Munson, Javen Coleman, and Brett Garcia (W, 1) followed with 4.1 innings of relief, with the only two runners coming across to score being the placed runners in extra innings.

The series continues tomorrow night. Jackson Wentworth toes the slab for the Canadians opposite lefthander Wilkin Paredes for Hillsboro. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. on Sportsnet 650.

