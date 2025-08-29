Emeralds Secure 10th Shutout Victory of Season

EVERETT, WA - The Emeralds defeated the Everett AquaSox by a final score of 4-0. It's the Emeralds 10th shutout win of the season as they have now taken a 3-0 series lead against Everett. The Emeralds are 25 games above .500 in the 2nd half with a record of 41-16 with only 9 games remaining in the 2nd half.

Eugene struck first in tonight's game in the 1st inning. After a couple of popouts to start the game, Charlie Szykowny crushed his 20th home run of the season to right center field to give the Ems the 1-0 lead. It's his 7th home run already in the month of August.

Eugene added on another run in the 3rd. Nate Furman hit a 1-out double and Jonah Cox followed it up with an infield single to put a pair of base runners on. That brought up Charlie Szykowny again who smoked a groundball through the right side of the infield. Furman was able to score easily as the Ems led 2-0 after the top of the 3rd.

It was Charlie Szykowny who added another RBI for his 3rd of the night in the 5th. Quinn McDaniel hit a 1-out single and Nate Furman drew a walk. Jonah Cox hit into a fielders choice so that put runners at the corners with 2-outs for Szykowny. He hit a screamer 106 mph off the glove of Everett's starter Evan Truitt. It took his glove off his hand and rolled to 2nd base which gave McDaniel plenty of time to come home and score to give the Ems the 3-0 lead.

Tyler Switalski was lights out in his start tonight as he pitched 6 scoreless innings while allowing just 1 hit and walk. He also struck out 4 batters. Switalski took a no-hit bid through 5.1 innings before Carson Jones ripped a 1-out single for the first hit of the night for Everett.

The Emeralds added a final run of insurance in the top of the 9th. Jack Payton and Luke Shliger drew a walk against the former Oregon Duck Brock Moore to start the inning. Quinn McDaniel got hit by a pitch to load up the bases with 2 outs and that brought up Nate Furman who hit a grand slam last night. He didn't find the same result but did bring home a run after he also got plunked by a pitch to give the Ems the 4-0 lead.

Darien Smith picked up his 2nd save of the year after closing out the game with a rare 3 inning save. He allowed just 1 hit, 1 walk and struck out 3 batters to earn the save. In total Switalski and Smith combined to allow just 4 total base runners tonight via 2 hits and 2 walks while striking out 7 over 9 scoreless innings.

The Ems have yet to officially clinch the 2nd half but their magic number moves now to just 1. A Vancouver Canadians loss tonight would give Eugene the title but their game is still ongoing at the time of this story.

Eugene will get ready for game 4 tomorrow against the Everett AquaSox. First pitch is currently set for 7:05 PM with Josh Bostick on the mound.

