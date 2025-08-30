Grosz Strikes Out a Dozen Dust Devils in 3-0 Loss

Published on August 29, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Josh Grosz turned in his best start of the season, but Spokane's bats ran cold as the Indians fell to the Dust Devils, 3-0, in front of 6,272 fans at Avista Stadium for Military & Veteran Appreciation Fireworks Night presented by Windermere Real Estate, NonStop Local KHQ, & 103.5 The Game.

TOP PERFORMERS

Grosz struck out the side in the first inning and was off to the races from there, tying his career high with 12 K's while allowing just one earned run and four hits over six innings. The right-hander, who was sent to the Rockies organization as part of the Ryan McMahon trade, has punched out 21 over his last two starts to push his season total to 132 K's in 119.1 IP between Hudson Valley and Spokane.

Aidan Longwell clubbed a pair of doubles to boost his league-leading total to 34 two-baggers-putting Spokane's first baseman among the top 10 in all of MiLB in doubles.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (18-19), Redband (7-5), OFT (3-5), Cafecitos (2-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-1), Road Grays (27-31), Harry Potter (0-1), Oat Milkers (0-1)

NEXT HOME GAME: Saturday, August 30th vs. Tri-City - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Tri-City RHP Yeferson Vargas (7-7. 5.11) vs. Spokane LHP Griffin Herring (8-3, 1.71)

Promotion - Fireworks Night presented by our Local Toyota Dealers, Hot 96.9, & Like Media*:* Fireworks will begin immediately following the game presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers. Don't forget to pick up your glow necklaces in the Spokane Indians Team Store!







Northwest League Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.