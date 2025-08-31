Bombazo Del Rio: Foster's Blast Bests Indians

Published on August 31, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder Rio Foster

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils outfielder Rio Foster(Tri-City Dust Devils)

SPOKANE VALLEY - Down four in the middle innings, the Tri-City Dust Devils (28-31 2H, 58-67) rallied to score seven unanswered runs Saturday night at Avista Stadium and take a 9-6 victory over the Spokane Indians (29-30 2H, 58-66) to give themselves a chance for a road split.

LF Rio Foster again came up with the big blow, a three-run home run off Spokane reliever Cade Denton (3-5) in the top of the 7th that put Tri-City ahead 8-6. The longball served as his third home run of the series, his seventh homer of August and his tenth round-tripper of the season, coming with SS Capri Ortiz and DH Cole Fontenelle aboard. The Dust Devils took advantage of three walks in the 9th inning to score on a fielder's choice their ninth and last run of the night.

Tri-City got the first two runs of the game in the top of the 2nd. C Peter Burns and 1B Colin Summerhill walked, and Ortiz came up with two outs. The switch-hitting shortstop, who went 4-for-5 on the night, hit a deep fly ball to the wall in left center for a two-run triple that gave the visitors a 2-0 lead. That advantage disappeared in the bottom of the 3rd when the Indians batted around and erupted for six runs, leading 6-2 lead to the 6th.

Three runs in the top of the 6th started the comeback for the Dust Devils. 2B Adrian Placencia led off the inning with a triple to the wall in right center, scoring on a sacrifice fly by RF Randy De Jesus to make it a 6-3 game. Burns restarted the rally with a one-out single, coming on a double by 3B Mitchell Daly to get Tri-City within two at 6-4. Summerhill then came up and brought Daly home with a ground-rule double bouncing over the short wall in right, moving the visitors yet closer at 6-5 and setting the stage for the following inning.

Starter Yeferson Vargas survived the six-spot and made it through five innings, handing things off to the bullpen. Keythel Key (4-8) threw two scoreless innings to keep the Dust Devils not only in place but ahead, and Sam Tookoian got the final six outs for the save.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Ortiz led the Tri-City hit parade, with the first four-hit game of his professional career pacing a 12-hit attack. It was the second four-hit game of the season for the Dust Devils and third 4+ hit game for the squad, with Rio Foster going 4-for-5 at Avista Stadium on May 23 and 5-for-7 in the 19-18 win over Eugene August 13.

-Peter Burns put together his second multi-hit game of the week, going 2-for-3 with a pair of walks and scoring two runs. The Reading, Massachusetts native has hit .324 (11-34) in the month of August, driving in four runs and reaching base in nine of the 11 contests.

-Sam Tookoian stretched his pro career-starting scoreless streak to 7.2 innings with his two-inning save. The righty and 20th round pick of the Angels in this year's draft, out of Ole Miss, has given up only one hit so far, walking two and striking out 12.

ONE MORE ON THE ROAD

Tri-City and Spokane face off in their six-game series finale at 6:35 p.m. Sunday night at Avista Stadium. Tuesday's starters will again clash with right-hander Chris Clark (1-1, 2.17 ERA) going for the Dust Devils and left-hander Everett Catlett (2-1, 3.07 ERA) heading to the hill for the Indians.

Game coverage, to which you can listen for free at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app, begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:15 p.m.

After the game Tri-City returns home to host the Hillsboro Hops, September 2-7, to close out the 2025 season.

Images from this story







Northwest League Stories from August 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.