AquaSox Rally for 7-5 Comeback Victory

Published on August 31, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Matthew Ellis of the Everett AquaSox

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud) Matthew Ellis of the Everett AquaSox(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud)

EVERETT, WA: Powered by a four-run bottom of the seventh, the Everett AquaSox secured a 7-5 comeback victory over the Eugene Emeralds in front of 3,306 fans at Funko Field on Sunday Fun Day.

The game began as a pitcher's duel as Everett's Nick Payero and Eugene's Cesar Perdomo held the game scoreless across the first four innings. Charlie Szykowny burst the scoreless knot in the top of the fifth, hitting a solo home run to the Paine Field Home Run Porch in right field. Directly piggybacking Szykowny was Parks Harber, who belted a solo home run to left field to give the Emeralds a 2-0 lead.

Everett rallied in the bottom half of the fifth, placing Tai Peete and Anthony Donofrio in scoring position with one out. Peete scored Everett's first run of the game, diving into home plate on a wild pitch while Carter Dorighi was at-bat. Three pitches after Peete scored, Dorighi lined an RBI single to center field, tying the game 2-2.

Szykowny and Harber combined to give Eugene a 4-2 advantage in the top of the sixth. After Nate Furman walked and advanced to second base on Jonah Cox's sacrifice bunt, Szykowny grounded an RBI single to center field to provide the Emeralds the lead. Furthering the lead was Harber, who doubled off of the right field fence to score Szykowny.

The AquaSox loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the seventh as Dorighi drew a leadoff walk, Jonny Farmelo singled, and Felnin Celesten walked. Tying the game 4-4 was Matthew Ellis, who lined a two-run single to right field.

Giving the Frogs the lead in the same frame was Charlie Pagliarini, who chopped a double down the right field line. Scoring the final run of the inning was Ellis, who crossed home plate on a wild pitch to set the AquaSox ahead 6-4. Everett also added an insurance run courtesy of Celesten in the bottom of the eighth. Following singles hit by Dorighi and Farmelo, Celesten hit a sacrifice fly to right field that scored Dorighi.

Holding Everett's lead across the final three innings of the game were Brock Moore, Calvin Schapira, and Gabriel Sosa. Moore and Schapira each hurled one scoreless frame, and Moore collected his first professional win as the AquaSox secured a 7-5 win in their final regular season home game of 2025.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

EUGENE EMERALDS 0 0 0 0 2 2 0 0 1 5 10 1

EVERETT AQUASOX 0 0 0 0 2 0 4 1 -- 7 10 0

WIN: Brock Moore (1-2) LOSS: Liam Simon (3-4) SAVE: Gabriel Sosa (9)

EUGENE PITCHING: Perdomo (4.1), Wolf (1.1), Simon (0.1), Vinicio (2.0)

EVERETT PITCHING: Payero (4.2), Denner (1.1), Moore (1.0), Schapira (1.0), Sosa (1.0)

EUGENE HOME RUNS: Szykowny (21), Harber (7)

EVERETT HOME RUNS: None

ATTENDANCE: 3,306

TIME: 3 Hours, 5 Minutes

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox travel north for six games against the Vancouver Canadians beginning Tuesday, September 2, at 7:05 PM! Following the conclusion of the Vancouver series, the 2025 Northwest League Championship Series presented by Leavitt Group Northwest kicks off against the Eugene Emeralds on Tuesday, September 9, at PK Park. Tune in as your Frogs push for the 2025 Northwest League Title!

