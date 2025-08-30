Eike and Farmelo Homer in 10-4 Loss

Published on August 30, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release









Everett AquaSox' Brandon Eike on game night

(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud) Everett AquaSox' Brandon Eike on game night(Everett AquaSox, Credit: Evan Morud)

EVERETT, WA: On the final Funko Friday of the 2025 season, the Everett AquaSox fell to the Eugene Emeralds 10-4 as their foes from down south hit five home runs during the game.

Leading off the game, Nate Furman gave Eugene a 1-0 lead by hitting a solo home run to right center field. Furthering the lead three batters later was Parks Harber, who blasted a two-run long ball to set the Emeralds up 3-0.

Scoring Everett's first run of the game was Brandon Eike, who hit his tenth home run of the year during the bottom of the second inning. However, Eugene took no time to answer as Jonah Cox hustled around the bases for a two-run inside-the-park home run in the top of the third inning.

Jonny Farmelo reduced the Frogs' deficit to three runs in the bottom of the third, homering over the manual scoreboard in right center field for his sixth blast of the season. Despite Farmelo's efforts, the Emeralds gained their largest lead of the game in the next frame as Furman hit a two-run home run. Furman's long ball was his second homer of the game, setting Eugene ahead 7-2.

Eugene plated their eighth run in the top of the sixth, stringing together singles from Jack Payton and Charlie Szykowny to create a scoring threat. Manufacturing the run was Harber, who hit an RBI single to left field. Harber damaged the Frogs again in the top of the eighth inning, belting a two-run homer to set the Emeralds up 10-2. The two-run blast was Harber's second of the night.

With a lead in hand, the Emeralds pitching staff allowed a pair of runs in the ninth inning, as they locked down both a Friday night victory and a series win. Additionally, Eugene punched their ticket to the 2025 Northwest League Championship Series presented by Leavitt Group Northwest, which will be played against the AquaSox starting on Tuesday, September 9th.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

R H E EUGENE EMERALDS 3 0 2 2 0 1 0 2 0

10 18 1 EVERETT AQUASOX 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2

4 5 0 WIN: Josh Bostick (8-6) LOSS: Taylor Dollard (2-3)

EUGENE PITCHING: Dollard (4.0), Hernandez (2.0), Geraldo (2.0), Schapira (1.0) EVERETT PITCHING: Bostick (5.0), Mercedes (2.0), Peterson (1.0), Stickland (1.0)

EUGENE HOME RUNS: Furman 2 (5), Harber 2 (5), Cox (10) EVERETT HOME RUNS: Eike (10), Farmelo (6)

ATTENDANCE: 2,217 TIME: 2 Hours, 48 Minutes

PICTURED ABOVE: Brandon Eike PHOTO BY: Evan Morud

LOOKING AHEAD: Tomorrow is our 2025 Team Photo Giveaway thanks to our friends at Major League Pizza! The first 1,000 fans will take home their very own print. Additionally, we are hosting a Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza set to music thanks to Boeing! Get your seats now for the second-to-last regular season home game at Funko Field in 2025!

Images from this story







Northwest League Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.