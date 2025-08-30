Canadians Relinquish Early Lead in Friday Night Defeat

HILLSBORO, OR - The Vancouver Canadians lost their Friday night contest to the Hillsboro Hops by a score of 6-4 to even the series at two games apiece.

The Canadians got off to a terrific start, scoring two in the first thanks to the top of the order loading the bases to start off the game. Nick Goodwin led off with a single, preceding an Eddie Micheletti walk and an Arjun Nimmala infield single to load the bases. Carter Cunningham and Alexis Hernandez would then both deliver with sacrifice flies to make it 2-0 for the visiting team.

Vancouver would add two more in the 2nd inning after a two out rally was capped off by a two-run double by Micheletti, making it 4-0 for the C's. However, the Hops would get two runs back in the bottom half of the inning off of starter Jackson Wentworth to cut the lead to two.

Wentworth would blank the Hops in the 3rd and 4th inning before things unraveled in the 5th. After retiring the first two batters, the Hops used back-to-back singles to spark a rally. Wentworth then induced what appeared to be an inning ending groundout; but it was instead ruled catchers' interference, which loaded the bases. Nate Larue (L, 1) would come on and give up an infield single, with a throwing error allowing a second run to score and tie the game at four.

The Hops would pull away for good in the 7th after a hit by pitch started the inning. Hops outfielder Druw Jones followed with a looping line drive that would bounce over the head of C's centre fielder Matt Scannell for an inside the park home run to give Hillsboro the 6-4 advantage. The C's would go down quietly over the 8th and 9th, with Hillsboro earning the victory and tying the series at two.

The series continues tomorrow night. Gage Stanifer toes the slab for the Canadians opposite a yet to be announced starter for the Hops. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. on Sportsnet 650.

