Spokane's Bullpen Falters in 9-6 Loss to Tri-City
Published on August 30, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)
Spokane Indians News Release
Spokane's six-run third inning was undone by a porous bullpen as the Indians fell to the Dust Devils, 9-6, in front of 5,273 fans at Avista Stadium for Fireworks Night presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers, Hot 96.9, & Like Media.
TOP PERFORMERS
Skyler Messinger drove in a pair with a double while Max Belyeu, Ethan Hedges, and Cole Messina added Spokane's other RBIs in their six-run third inning.
JERSEY WATCH: Primary (18-20), Redband (7-5), OFT (3-4), Cafecitos (2-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-1), Road Grays (27-31), Harry Potter (0-1), Oat Milkers (0-1)
NEXT HOME GAME: Sunday, August 31st vs. Tri-City - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)
Tri-City RHP Chris Clark (4-9, 4.77) vs. Spokane LHP Everett Catlett (7-6, 3.33)
