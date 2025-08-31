Spokane's Bullpen Falters in 9-6 Loss to Tri-City

Published on August 30, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Spokane's six-run third inning was undone by a porous bullpen as the Indians fell to the Dust Devils, 9-6, in front of 5,273 fans at Avista Stadium for Fireworks Night presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers, Hot 96.9, & Like Media.

TOP PERFORMERS

Skyler Messinger drove in a pair with a double while Max Belyeu, Ethan Hedges, and Cole Messina added Spokane's other RBIs in their six-run third inning.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (18-20), Redband (7-5), OFT (3-4), Cafecitos (2-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-1), Road Grays (27-31), Harry Potter (0-1), Oat Milkers (0-1)

NEXT HOME GAME: Sunday, August 31st vs. Tri-City - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Tri-City RHP Chris Clark (4-9, 4.77) vs. Spokane LHP Everett Catlett (7-6, 3.33)







