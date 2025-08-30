Emeralds Clinch NWL 2nd Half Championship, Set to Host Home Games 9/9 & 9/10

Published on August 30, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds officially clinched the 2nd Half Championship with their victory last night against the Everett AquaSox. The Emeralds are now set to return to the Northwest League Championship for the first time since 2022.

It is a best-of-5 against the AquaSox, with the Emeralds slated to host games 1 & 2 at home on September 9th and 10th. Single game tickets are available online for purchase at: https://www.milb.com/eugene/tickets/single-game-tickets

The Emeralds are looking to win their 9th title since 1955 and their 3rd in the High-A era of the Northwest League. First pitch for game 1 of the series on September 9th is slated for 6:35 PM.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants.







