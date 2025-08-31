Druw Jones' Go-Ahead Inside-The-Park Homer Is the Difference in 6-4 Win

Hillsboro, OR - The Hillsboro offense has been mashing the baseball over the last two games and that would continue Friday night at Hillsboro Ballpark against the Canadians. Back-to-back nights the Hops had 17 base hits and they would turn in another double-digit total in game four of the series. Junior Franco had three-hits for the second straight night, Anderdson Rojas and Angel Ortiz had two-hit games and Druw Jones hit an inside-the-park home run, in the Hillsboro 6-4 victory.

Vancouver got out to an early lead against Wilkin Paredes with a pair of runs in each of the first two innings to take a 4-0 lead. Hillsboro scored two runs in the second inning to bring the Hops closer on an RBI double by Ruben Santana and an RBI groundout, making it a two-run game.

Jake Fitzgibbons came out of the bullpen and pitched 2.1 scoreless innings while striking out five C's batters, keeping the deficit at 4-2.

Modeifi Marte then tied the game with another two-RBI single in the fifth inning, scoring Caldwell and Jones who both singled to begin the frame.

The game was tied at 4-4 entering the seventh inning where Adrian Rodriguez was hit by a Nate LaRue pitch to lead off the inning. Druw Jones was the next batter and hit a shallow fly ball to centerfield that bounced over the head of the centerfielder Matt Scannell and went all the way to the wall. Jones rushed around the bases and scored, his second inside-the-park home run of the season. The go-ahead homer for Jones was his fifth of the year.

The Canadians didn't threaten in the eighth or ninth innings, with Joangel Gonzales and Edgar Isea each pitching a scoreless inning in the 6-4 win.

Hillsboro and Vancouver will meet tomorrow night for game five of the series tomorrow night at 6:35 on Rip City Radio 620 and Bally Live.







