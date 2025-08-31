Pitching Duel Slips Away from Hops in 2-0 Loss to Canadians

(Hillsboro, OR) The Hillsboro Hops and Vancouver Canadians battled through six scoreless innings before Vancouver finally broke through in the seventh. The Canadians plated two late runs and held the Hops off the board to secure a 2-0 win Saturday night at Hillsboro Ballpark.

Daniel Nunez went up against Gage Stanifer for the Canadians. Nunez pitched three shutout innings, striking out three and allowing only two hits. Stanifer threw five innings, striking out eight and allowing no runs.

For the Hops, Teofilo Menedez threw two scoreless innings of relief. Lorenzo Encarnacion took over in the sixth. Through six innings, neither team had scored, and the Hops had five hits, holding the Canadians to only three.

The Canadians scored the first run of the game in the top of the seventh inning off Encarnacion. A leadoff single followed by a wild pitch put the runner in scoring position. An RBI single put Vancouver up 1-0, with a runner on first and only one out. Encarnacion got the next batter to ground into a double play to avoid further damage.

Julio Ortiz, reliever for the Canadians, allowed three walks to load the bases for the Hops in the bottom of the seventh, but a groundout, fly out, and strikeout ended their hopes of getting on the board.

Ricardo Yan had the eighth, giving up two walks to start the inning. He recorded a strikeout before allowing another walk to load the bases, and a fourth walk of the inning to score a run and put Vancouver up 2-0. That would end the day for Yan, as Dawson Brown came into the game in relief with the bases loaded and one out. He recorded a six-one-three double play to get out of the inning.

Jansel Luis hit a double off of Vancouver reliever Javen Coleman, but the Hops could not get anything else across in the bottom of the eighth. Brown threw a scoreless top of the ninth for Hillsboro, highlighted by catcher Adrian De Leon catching a runner stealing.

Druw Jones drew a two-out walk in the bottom of the ninth, but Slade Caldwell popped up, and a diving catch in foul territory ended things for the Hops.

Jansel Luis and Angel Ortiz both recorded two hits for Hillsboro. The pitching staff combined to strike out seven, but gave up six walks.

The last game of the series, which is also the last game that will be played at Hillsboro Ballpark, starts at 1:05 PM on Sunday. The pregame show starts at 12:50 PM on RipCity Radio 620AM.







