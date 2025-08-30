Emeralds Secure 2nd Half Northwest League Championship

EVERETT, WA - The Emeralds defeated the Everett AquaSox by a final score of 10-4. With the win tonight Eugene has clinched the 2nd Half in the NWL and will be heading back to the championship for the first time since 2022. Eugene now holds a 42-16 record in the 2nd half with 8 games remaining in the regular season.

Eugene got out to an early lead in tonight's game. Nate Furman led off the game with a home run and Parks Harber hit a 2-run home run and the Ems never looked back. It was a big night for those two hitters, as they each tallied a 2nd home run later in the game. Furman hit a 2-run shot in the top of the 4th and Parks Harber put the finishing touches on tonight's game with a 2-run home run in the top of the 8th.

Jonah Cox also got in the home run action with his 10th of his season but it came via an inside-the-park home run for his 2nd of the season. Harber ended the night with 5 RBI's, Furman with 3 and Cox with a pair of RBI's as well.

Josh Bostick picked up his 8th win of the season after allowing just 2 earned runs in 5 innings while striking out 8 batters. Manuel Mercedes pitched two innings and allowed just 1 hit while striking out 4. Ben Peterson pitched a clean 8th inning with a strikeout and Austin Strickland closed out the game on the mound.

It was another dominant performance for the Emeralds in their historic run in the 2nd half. They'll celebrate tonight and get ready to close out the series against the AquaSox this weekend. They currently lead 4-0. Everett will be the team the Ems face off against in the NWL Championship starting at PK Park on Tuesday, September 9th.

