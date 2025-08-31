Ryan Sloan Strikes out Seven in 15-8 Loss

EVERETT, WASHINGTON: Thanks to a five-run top of the fifth inning, the Eugene Emeralds defeated the Everett AquaSox 15-8 in front of 2,314 fans Saturday night at Funko Field.

The AquaSox struck first during the game, taking a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning. Following Charlie Pagliarini's leadoff double, Brandon Eike smashed a two-run home run to center field for his 11th blast of the season. Eike's homer was also his second in as many games.

After AquaSox starting pitcher Ryan Sloan began his outing by throwing three no-hit innings, Eugene got on the board in the top of the first as Nate Furman hit a solo home run to right center field. Additionally, Furman's long ball was his third homer across his last two games played.

Providing Eugene a 3-2 lead, two batters later, was Parks Harber, who drilled a two-run homer in what was also his third home run across his last two games.

Sloan departed after hurling 3.2 innings, striking out seven batters while allowing three runs on three hits. The 19-year-old right hander also walked none in what was his third AquaSox start.

The Emeralds extended their lead to 8-2 in the top of the fifth, stringing together baserunners to manufacture six runs. After Jose Ramos singled and Furman walked, the trio of Jack Payton, Jean Carlos Sio, and Quinn McDaniel lined consecutive RBI singles. Concluding the inning's scoring was Luke Shliger, who hit a two-run single before being thrown out advancing to second base.

Everett reduced their deficit to three runs in the bottom half of the frame. Following walks from Brandon Eike and Curtis Washington Jr., Carter Dorighi collected his second hit of the game by hitting an RBI single to center field. Dorighi's other hit was a third-inning triple. Rounding out the scoring efforts in the inning was Luis Suisbel, who perfectly placed a two-run single into center field.

Anthony Donofrio cut the lead down to two runs in the next frame, hitting an RBI double to right center field. However, the Emeralds retook a three-run lead in the top of the seventh as Shliger knocked an RBI single. They later took a 10-6 lead in the next frame when Furman hit an RBI single to score Ramos, who walked and stole second base.

Eugene added five final runs in the top of the ninth as Sio belted a two-run homer for his second home run of the year. Everett also scored a pair of unearned runs in the bottom of the inning.







