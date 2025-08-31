Stanifer Shoves as C's Earn Narrow Victory

August 30, 2025

HILLSBORO, OR - The Vancouver Canadians pulled ahead in the later innings on Saturday night to earn a 2-0 victory and third win of their series with Hillsboro.

Gage Stanifer was excellent across five scoreless innings, allowing five hits and one free pass while striking out eight batters. He settled for a no-decision as both teams traded zeroes across the first six stanzas.

The C's broke through in the top of the 7th inning thanks to a leadoff single from Nick Goodwin. After taking second base on a wild pitch, the Overland Park, Kansas native scored on a single up the middle by catcher Edward Duran to break the scoreless tie. Vancouver would add one more run in the 8th thanks to four walks, with the latest coming from Northwest League free pass leader Sean Keys (78 BB) with the bases loaded.

Julio Ortiz (W, 1) pitched the 6th and 7th innings, running into some trouble in the latter frame but finding his way out of trouble. After walking the bases loaded with one out, the hard throwing right hander used a strike out and ground ball to get out of the inning unscathed.

After Javen Coleman worked a scoreless 8th inning, JJ Sanchez (S, 3) entered for the 9th. The left hander worked around a walk to retire the Hops and earn Vancouver's 71st win of the season.

The Canadians will go for the series victory tomorrow afternoon in the last ever game played at Hillsboro Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 on Sportsnet 650, with Austin Cates toeing the slab for Vancouver.

