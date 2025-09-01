Mariners Select Harry Ford

Published on September 1, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







SEATTLE, WA: Seattle Mariners Executive Vice President & General Manager of Baseball Operations Justin Hollander announced today that catcher Harry Ford has been called up to the MLB, joining the Mariners' active roster.

Ford, 22, will make his Major League debut when he first appears in a game. In 97 games with Triple-A Tacoma this season, the top prospect is batting .283 (106x374) with 68 runs, 18 doubles, 16 home runs, 74 RBI, 74 walks and 7 stolen bases, getting on base at a .408 clip, slugging .460 with an .868 OPS.

Ford is a consensus top-100 prospect in baseball, appearing in top 100 lists published by MLB Pipeline (No. 40), Baseball America (No. 76), FanGraphs (No. 67), ESPN (No. 65) and The Athletic (No. 79). Ford has appeared in each of the last 3 MLB Futures during All-Star Week.

He was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the 1st round (12th overall) of the 2021 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of North Cobb High School (Georgia).

The 22-year-old spent the entirety of the 2023 Minor League Baseball season with the High-A Everett AquaSox, leading his team to a Northwest League Championship appearance after the AquaSox won the season's second half title. With the AquaSox, Ford hit .257 and recorded 24 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, and 67 RBIs. He also collected a career-high 114 base hits and career-high 103 walks. That season, he also represented the Mariners organization in the Futures Game played at T-Mobile Park.

Ford also became a fan favorite during his AquaSox tenure, earning the Dan Wilson Community Service Award by participating in many community events. Appearances included youth camps hosted at Funko Field and Education Day at the Everett Children's Museum. He also often made time for fans postgame, staying late to play games of catch and to sign autographs.

With Ford added to the roster, Seattle has its first round draft selection from 5 consecutive drafts on the active roster: RHP Logan Gilbert (2018), RHP George Kirby (2019), RHP Emerson Hancock (2020), C Harry Ford (2021) and INF Cole Young (2022).

He has appeared 5 minor league seasons (2021-c), all in the Mariners organization, batting .266 (450x1693) with 330 runs, 98 doubles, 10 triples, 52 homers, 261 RBI, 92 stolen bases and 348 walks, posting a .405 on-base percentage, slugging .428 with an .832 OPS.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox travel north for six games against the Vancouver Canadians beginning Tuesday, September 2, at 7:05 PM! Following the conclusion of the Vancouver series, the 2025 Northwest League Championship Series presented by Leavitt Group Northwest kicks off against the Eugene Emeralds on Tuesday, September 9, at PK Park. Tune in as your Frogs push for the 2025 Northwest League Title!







Northwest League Stories from September 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.