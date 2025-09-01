Thank You to the Best Fans in Baseball

Published on September 1, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Thank you to the best fans in baseball for your incredible support throughout 2025! Avista Stadium welcomed 264,416 fans through the gates this year-our highest attendance since the ballpark's inaugural season in 1958.

Although the Indians fell short in their Northwest League title defense, the team saw incredible individual performances from players like Jared Thomas, Charlie Condon, Braylen Wimmer, and Spokane's own Stu Flesland III. McCade Brown became the first Indians player (1983-present) to make an MLB debut in the same season they played for Spokane while Hunter Goodman became the first player during our affiliation with the Rockies to be named an MLB All-Star.

We can't wait to welcome you back to Avista Stadium in 2026 for another banner year of Spokane Indians baseball. Enjoy the off-season, and as always, let's #GoSpo!







