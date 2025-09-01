Indians Drop Home Finale to Dust Devils, 5-2

Published on September 1, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Tri-City struck for four runs in the top of the fifth and never looked back as they topped the Indians, 5-2, in front of 6,494 fans at Avista Stadium for Season Finale Fireworks Night presented by AAA Washington, KREM 2, & 93.7 The Mountain.

TOP PERFORMERS

Ethan Hedges and Andy Perez both collected a pair of base hits while Cole Messina reached base twice on a double and a walk.

Alan Perdomo and Bryson Hammer combined for five strikeouts over three scoreless innings of relief in the loss.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN: The Spokane Indians will wrap up their 2025 season with six games on the road in Eugene starting on Tuesday, September 2nd. Fans can follow along with every pitch on 103.5 The Game or stream for free on Bally Sports Live.

LOOKING AHEAD: The Indians will open their 2026 season with a three-game series at home on April 3-5 against the Everett AquaSox. A full schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

A TIP OF OUR CAP: Thank you to the best fans in baseball for your incredible support throughout 2025! Avista Stadium welcomed over 260,000 fans through the gates this year-our highest attendance since the ballpark's inaugural season in 1958. We can't wait to welcome you back to the ballpark in 2026 for another banner year of Spokane Indians baseball. Enjoy the off-season, and always, let's #GoSpo!

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (18-20), Redband (7-5), OFT (3-4), Cafecitos (2-2), King Carl (1-1), Star Wars (0-1), Road Grays (27-31), Harry Potter (0-1), Oat Milkers (0-1)







Northwest League Stories from September 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.