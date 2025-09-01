Tri-City Sweeps Weekend, Splits with Spokane

Tri-City Dust Devils catcher Juan Flores

SPOKANE VALLEY - The Tri-City Dust Devils (29-31 2H, 59-67) possessed more comeback magic Sunday night at Avista Stadium, where C Juan Flores's bases-clearing double in the 5th inning paved the way for a 5-2 win over the Spokane Indians (29-31 2H, 58-68) that caused a split of both the week's six-game series and the 24-game season series.

Tri-City trailed 1-0 after four innings, with their best shot at getting the first run of the night robbed in the top of the 2nd. 2B Adrian Placencia cut a fly ball the opposite way through the wind to the short fence in right field. It had the distance to get over the fence but Spokane RF Max Belyeu had other ideas, leaping up and taking away a potential solo home run.

The 5th inning rally began with a double off the bat of 1B Colin Summerhill. CF Lucas Ramirez was hit by a pitch from Indians starter Everett Catlett (2-2) and DH Anthony Scull followed with a single to load the bases. That brought up Flores, who hit a hard grounder inside the third base bag and all the way down to the left field corner. Summerhill, Ramirez and Scull all scored, giving Tri-City a 3-1 lead with Flores advancing to third on the throw home. LF Rio Foster then capped another great week in the month of August with an RBI single to center, plating Flores for a 4-1 advantage.

Spokane grabbed a run in the bottom of the 5th and drove starter Chris Clark out of the game an out shy of win eligibility, with Angelo Smith (1-1) coming in to get the last out of the 5th and cover the 6th. A 9th inning sacrifice fly by Ramirez that scored RF Randy De Jesus put the fifth and final run on the board, and Sandy Gastón came in and went 1-2-3 in the bottom of the 9th for his first save as a Dust Devil.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Rio Foster hit .333 (31-93) for the month of August, mashing seven home runs and driving in 23 runs in making a strong case for Northwest League Player of the Month honors. The outfielder struck nine doubles and walked 21 times, on the way to a .456 on-base percentage and .656 slugging mark. Adding those percentages together gives Foster a 1.112 OPS, the highest for August of any qualifying NWL player not on rehab assignment.

-Carlos Espinosa threw two scoreless innings of relief, striking out a pair. The righty gave up a hit to start the bottom of the 8th but then retired three in a row, bridging the gap between winning pitcher Angelo Smith and save-earner Sandy Gastón.

-Tri-City beat pitcher Everett Catlett to grab the split, marking the first time the Dust Devils have handed a loss to a pitcher with both first and last names ending in repeating letters since they beat Scott Randall of Hillsboro on June 30, 2022.

HOME, SWEET HOME

Tri-City comes home for their final series of 2025, hosting the Hillsboro Hops for six games beginning on a Coca-Cola Tuesday, September 2, and running through Sunday, September 7. Games Tuesday-Saturday have a 6:30 p.m. first pitch assigned, with Sunday's season finale a 1:30 p.m. matinee. Pitching matchups have yet to be announced.

The Dust Devils Pregame Show will start 20 minutes before each game, with free broadcast coverage available throughout the week in the MiLB Zone of Bally Sports Live and at dustdevilsbaseball.com/the MiLB app.

For tickets to the regular season-ending series with Hillsboro, visit the official ticket site: dustdevilsbaseball.com.

