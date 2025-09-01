Cates Dominates as C's Blow out Hops

HILLSBORO, OR - The Vancouver Canadians cruised to an 11-1 victory to wrap up their last road series of the year at Hillsboro Ballpark, the last ever Northwest League game played at the stadium. The C's played their home games at the ballpark during the pandemic-shortened 2021 season.

Austin Cates (W, 2) turned in one of the most dominant starting pitcher performances of the year for Vancouver, spinning six innings of scoreless ball while allowing just one single and punching out nine. He cruised to his second win of the year while lowering his ERA with the Canadians to a paltry 2.08.

The Canadians scored early and often in this one. They scored a run in the first inning before plating three runs in both the 4th and 5th. With the game in hand, they would add two more in both the 6th and 8th innings.

Leading the way for the C's was Carter Cunningham, who hit a titanic three-run home run and later added a two-run single to give him a season-best five RBI. Sean Keys also contributed with two hits - including a double - while walking twice. J.R. Freethy also continued to flash his on-base skills, taking three free passes while stealing a base from the top of the order.

With the win, the Canadians wrap up their season series with Hillsboro with a series victory and 18-12 mark on the season against the D'Backs affiliate. Vancouver now boasts a +165 run differential for the season, tied for the best mark in the Northwest League's high-A era.

The C's wrap up their season with six more home games at home against Everett. First pitch is scheduled for Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. on Sportsnet 650.

