C's Start Final Series of '25 with 8-1 Loss

Published on September 3, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians were on the wrong side of a clunker Tuesday night at The Nat, falling 8-1 to the Everett AquaSox [SEA] to begin the final series of the 2025 campaign.

After a scoreless first, a three-run top of the second put the game away for the Frogs. They would add another run in the fifth before the C's spoiled the shutout in the home half of the inning. Carter Cunningham led off with a single, went to second on a wild pitch then came around to score on a Hayden Gilliland base hit that made it 4-1 Everett.

Cunningham proved to be a one-man highlight reel while the rest of the offence spun its wheels. The Haymarket, VA native started his night with a double in the second and added another base hit in the seventh plus a walk in the ninth to reach all four times he came to the plate.

Everett plated two runs in the seventh and another two in the eighth to pull away and win the game.

Reliever Brett Garcia was the lone C's pitcher to not allow a run. He went two innings, surrendered a hit, issued a walk and K'ed three.

Vancouver goes back to work tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m.







