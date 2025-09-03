Death by 17 Cuts: Dust Devils Sliced, Diced by Hops

Published on September 3, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Tri-City Dust Devils News Release









Tri-City Dust Devils at the plate

(Tri-City Dust Devils) Tri-City Dust Devils at the plate(Tri-City Dust Devils)

PASCO - The Tri-City Dust Devils (29-32 2H, 59-68) found themselves bombarded by a barrage of hits from the Hillsboro Hops (25-36 2H, 58-69) Tuesday night, as the visitors pounded out 17 hits on the way to a 9-2 victory to open the teams' season-closing series at Gesa Stadium.

Hillsboro scored a single run in each of the first four innings, swinging early and often at pitches from starter Austin Gordon (4-4) and causing him to give up a career-high nine hits in his 3.2 innings of work. Gordon struck out four and walked only one in his time on the mound, taking a second defeat at the hands of the Hops. On the flip side, the Tri-City attack struggled against right-hander Ashton Izzi (3-6), who controlled the game in his first outing against the Dust Devils for Hillsboro. The righty, who had pitched three times against Tri-City as a member of the Everett AquaSox before getting dealt at the trade deadline, allowed only one hit and a walk in six scoreless innings while striking out a career-high nine batters.

The Dust Devils broke through in the 8th inning, coming into it trailing 4-0. 2B Adrian Placencia led off the frame by legging out an infield single and 1B Colin Summerhill followed with a double to the gap in left center. DH Anthony Scull came up and hit a fly ball just deep enough to center field to score Placencia, who maneuvered around a tag attempt to plate Tri-City's first run of the night. SS Capri Ortiz then came up and hustled to first for an infield hit of his own that scored Summerhill, after a wild pitch had moved him to third, to make it a 4-2 game.

Any chance of a Dust Devils comeback unraveled in the top of the 9th inning, with the Hops getting the hit machine back in working order and scoring five times on five hits to run away with the ballgame.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Outfielder Kyren Paris, a member of the 2021 and 2022 Tri-City teams, returned to Gesa Stadium to begin a rehab assignment to prep him to return to Triple-A Salt Lake. Paris got the first Dust Devils hit of the night, a 4th inning double to the warning track in left center.

-Tri-City had five hits in the game from five different players. Rio Foster saw a 10-game hitting go by the wayside but drew a pair of walks to convert his streak to 11 games on-base in a row.

-Relievers Francis Texido and Yendy Gomez did great work out of the bullpen, combining for 4.1 scoreless innings of work. Texido went 2.1 innings following Gordon, striking out three and giving up two hits. Gomez took the baton from Texido and went two frames, giving up only one hit and grabbing a strikeout. Both pitchers did not walk or hit a batter.

BULLDOGS, RIVERHAWKS AND LOBOS...OH MY

Tri-City and Hillsboro clash in game two of their six-game series at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night at Gesa Stadium, where it's Pasco School District Night presented by Gesa Credit Union. Right-hander Chris Cortez (3-8, 4.22 ERA) will make his final start of the season for the Dust Devils, taking on right-hander David Hagaman (1-0, 2.60 ERA) of the Hops.

Free broadcast coverage (video at Bally Sports Live and MiLB, audio at dustdevilsbaseball.com and MiLB) begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 6:10 p.m.

Ã¯Â»Â¿For tickets to Wednesday night's game, the remainder of the regular season-ending series with Hillsboro and to inquire about 2026 season tickets, visit the official ticket site: dustdevilsbaseball.com.

Images from this story







Northwest League Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.