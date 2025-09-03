AquaSox Dominate Canadians in 8-1 Victory

Published on September 3, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, BC: Luis Suisbel drove in three runs, and the Everett AquaSox used a balanced offensive attack to rout the Vancouver Canadians 8-1 on Tuesday night at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium.

The AquaSox broke through in the second inning, scoring three runs off Vancouver starter Chris McElvain (0-3). Carter Dorighi started the rally with a single, followed by Milkar Perez's single. Brandon Eike's ground-ball single drove in Dorighi, and after Anthony Donofrio walked to load the bases, Jonny Farmelo's groundout plated Perez. Tai Peete capped the inning with a single to score Eike, giving Everett a 3-0 lead.

The Frogs added to their lead in the fifth when a wild pitch by Vancouver reliever Irv Carter allowed Josh Caron to score, making it 4-0. In the sixth, Peete scored on an RBI single by Suisbel and Perez's single drove in Suisbel for a 6-1 advantage.

The AquaSox put things out of reach in the seventh with a two-run double by Suisbel off Juanmi Vasquez, scoring Donofrio and Farmelo, who had both reached and successfully executed a double steal. The AquaSox finished with 13 hits, with Perez and Eike each collecting three.

The Canadians managed their lone run in the fifth when Carter Cunningham scored on Hayden Gilliland's single off Everett reliever Ryan Hawks (10-6). Cunningham led the Canadians with three hits, including a double.

Everett's pitching trio of Teddy McGraw, Hawks, and Ben Hernandez limited Vancouver to five hits. McGraw threw three scoreless innings, striking out four. Hawks earned his league-leading 10th win, allowing one run over four innings with six strikeouts. Hernandez closed with two scoreless innings.

McElvain took the loss for Vancouver, surrendering three runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings. The Canadians' bullpen struggled, with Carter and Vasquez allowing five runs combined.

The AquaSox also stole five bases, with Caron, Peete, Suisbel, Donofrio, and Farmelo each swiping one.

LOOKING AHEAD: The 2025 Northwest League Championship Series, presented by the Levitt Group, kicks off against the Eugene Emeralds on Tuesday, September 9, at PK Park. The best-of-five series will return to Everett for Games 3 through 5 beginning on Friday, September 12th.







