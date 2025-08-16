Trio of Taters Lead Indians to 6-4 Win Over C's

Max Belyeu, Jimmy Obertop, and Tevin Tucker all homered and Stu Flesland III tossed six solid innings as the the Indians topped the Canadians, 6-4, in front of 6,578 fans at Avista Stadium for Rally Towel Giveaway & Fireworks Night presented Bulldog Rooter, KXLY 4 News Now, & 95.3 KPND. The Indians improved to 22-24 in the second half (51-61 overall) with the win.

TOP PERFORMERS

You're my boy, Belyeu! The 74th overall pick in this year's draft homered for the second time in three nights and finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored, one walk, and his first career stolen base. Belyeu is now slashing .308/.438/.769 with 10 total bases and three walks through his first four professional games.

Obertop and Tucker went back-to-back in the bottom of the eighth to break open a tie game and send the Indians to their first win in four tries against the Canadians.

Flesland ran into trouble in the first, allowing three runs on homers by J.R. Freethy and Sean Keys, but kept the C's off the board over the next five frames to finish with a respectable line of 6 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K.

