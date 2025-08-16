Early Lead Dissipates, C's Fall, 6-4

SPOKANE, WA - An early lead wasn't enough in a 6-4 loss for the Canadians Friday night, their first loss to the Spokane Indians [COL] at Avista Stadium this week.

The C's jumped in front thanks to a pair of first inning homers. JR Freethy hit the second pitch of the game over the right-centrefield wall then, after an Eddie Micheletti Jr. single, Sean Keys clubbed a two-run oppo shot to make it 3-0.

Spokane plated single runs in the third and fifth before the C's tripped up in the bottom of the sixth and lost the lead. Vancouver's bullpen issued four walks and threw three wild pitches to cough up a pair of runs and fall behind 4-3 without giving up a hit in the frame.

Arjun Nimmala came through in the clutch with two outs in the top of the eighth. Trailing by a run, the Canadians used a hit by pitch and two wild pitches to put the tying run at third. The #3 Blue Jays prospect worked the count full, fouled off a two-strike pitch then smoked a liner inside the bag at third for a game-tying double.

The score would not remain 4-4 for long. The Indians used back-to-back homers with one out in the bottom of the eighth to go up by two for a lead they would not relinquish.

The series continues tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. MLB Pipeline's #26 Blue Jays prospect Silvano Hechaverria makes his C's debut opposite #25 Rockies prospect Konner Eaton. Catch the action on Sportsnet 650.







