Everett Explodes in 10th to Defeat Hillsboro 8-3

HILLSBORO, OREGON: Luis Suisbel's grand slam in the 10th inning propelled the Everett AquaSox to an 8-3 victory over the Hillsboro Hops Thursday night at Hillsboro Ballpark.

The game remained tied through nine innings, before the AquaSox broke it open in the extra frame. With Carson Jones starting the 10th at second base as the ghost runner, Carter Dorighi singled, and Tai Peete was intentionally walked to load the bases. Suisbel then crushed the first pitch to him from Ricardo Yan (3-3) down the right field and off the foul pole, driving in four runs to give Everett a commanding 7-3 lead. Anthony Donofrio added a ground-rule double later in the inning, scoring Charlie Pagliarini to cap the five-run outburst.

Everett's offense was powered by Milkar Perez, who went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored, and Pagliarini, who hit a two-run homer in the fourth to give the AquaSox a 2-1 lead. Suisbel finished with four RBIs, while Donofrio contributed an RBI double. The AquaSox totaled 12 hits, including three doubles and two home runs.

Hillsboro scored first in the third when Ruben Santana doubled and came home on Anderdson Rojas' single. They added a run in the sixth on Jansel Luis' two-out single, scoring Slade Caldwell, and another in the eighth when Caldwell's single brought home Cristofer Torin, who singled and reached second on a throwing error by Dorighi. Torin and Caldwell each had two hits for the Hops, who managed nine hits but stranded seven runners.

Taylor Dollard started for Everett, allowing two runs on five hits over six innings with two strikeouts and two walks. Gabriel Sosa (2-1) earned the win with a scoreless ninth, and Jacob Denner closed out the game with a perfect 10th. Wilkin Paredes went five innings for Hillsboro, giving up three runs on six hits, while Yan took the loss after allowing five runs (four earned) in the 10th.

Everett's defense turned four double plays, helping to stifle Hillsboro's rallies. The AquaSox have turned 109 double plays in 111 games - the most double plays of any team at the High-A level and the second most of any team below AAA.







