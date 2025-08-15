Emeralds Bounce-Back with 9th Shutout Win of Season

PASCO, WA - The Emeralds defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils by a final score of 3-0. It was a great performance from the Ems after dropping a grueling game last night to get back in the win column. The Ems haven't dropped consecutive games in over a month as they have now taken a 2-1 series lead. Eugene is 33-12 in the 2nd half and will take a 9 game lead in the standings into the final 21 games of the half.

It was scoreless for the first 8 innings in tonight's game. Both starters were absolutely dealing as they both pitched 7 scoreless frames. Cesar Perdomo was the starter tonight for Eugene and he put together another masterclass by allowing just 4 hits and struck out 7 while giving up no walks. His ERA has now dipped below 4 and currently sits at 3.89. He has now not allowed an earned run in 5 of his last 8 starts.

Chris Clark got through 7 scoreless for the Dust Devils in his first action against the Emeralds this year. Sam Tookoian made his professional debut and threw a scoreless 8th inning before the Dust Devils brought in Yendy Gomez in the 9th for his Tri-City debut. After a quick out to start the inning, Charlie Szykowny lifted a single to right field to put the go-ahead runner on. Zane Zielinski shot one out to left field to put a pair of runners on for Zander Darby. Darby put together his at-bat in an Ems uniform this season as he fouled off 8 pitches and was able to draw a walk on the 12th pitch of the plate appearance to load up the bases.

That brought up Quinn McDaniel who sent a rocket to left field that allowed both Szykowny and Zielinski to score to bring home the first runs of the night. The next batter, Damian Bravo, handled business with a sac-fly RBI out to right field to bring home Darby to give the Ems a 3-0 lead.

Austin Strickland pitched the 8th inning inning and came back out in the 9th. He gave up 1 hit but faced the minimum as the lone base hit from Juan Flores turned into an out after he over slid 2nd base. It was Strickland's 8th win of the year which is the most for any pitcher this year for the Ems and tied for the 2nd most in the Northwest League.

It was the bounce back type of game this club needed and they now are in control of the series. 1 more win would give them their 9th straight series to start the 2nd half that resulted in a split or a series victory and if the Ems can win 2 out of the next 3 it would be their 8th straight series victory.

The Emeralds will now focus their attention on the final 3 games of the series. First pitch tomorrow night is set for 7:05 PM with Greg Farone on the mound.

