Vancouver Canadians Roster Update

Published on August 15, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







The following changes have been made to the Vancouver roster:

C Hayden Gilliland transferred from Single-A Dunedin to Vancouver, wearing #6

OF Matt Scannell transferred from Single-A Dunedin to Vancouver, wearing #8

INF Tucker Toman transferred from Single-A Dunedin to Vancouver, wearing #2

C Aaron Parker placed on the 7-Day IL

UTL Bryce Arnold released

UTL Jacob Lojewski released







Northwest League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.