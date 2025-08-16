Vancouver Canadians Roster Update
Published on August 15, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)
Vancouver Canadians News Release
The following changes have been made to the Vancouver roster:
C Hayden Gilliland transferred from Single-A Dunedin to Vancouver, wearing #6
OF Matt Scannell transferred from Single-A Dunedin to Vancouver, wearing #8
INF Tucker Toman transferred from Single-A Dunedin to Vancouver, wearing #2
C Aaron Parker placed on the 7-Day IL
UTL Bryce Arnold released
UTL Jacob Lojewski released
