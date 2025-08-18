J.R. Freethy Named NWL Player of the Week

Published on August 18, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, BC - Minor League Baseball has named Canadians second baseman J.R. Freethy as the Northwest League Player of the Week for August 11-17 after he went 11-for-24 (.458) with six doubles, a homer, seven runs scored, eight RBI, four walks, a hit by pitch and a steal in six games played.

He is the franchise-record 10th C's player to earn a league award this season, joining Fernando Perez, Javen Coleman, Nick Goodwin, Arjun Nimmala, Victor Arias, Adrian Pinto and Eddie Micheletti Jr. as a weekly honoree, Khal Stephen as Pitcher of the Month for June and Cutter Coffey as Player of the Month for July. It's the first time he has been honoured with a weekly distinction since he was drafted by the Blue Jays in the 14th round last year out of Nevada.

The Rocklin, CA native started his week Tuesday night with two doubles, a walk and four RBI then added another RBI double and a pair of free passes on Wednesday. Freethy collected two more hits - including his third run-scoring double in as many games - and a steal on Thursday before clubbing a lead-off homer to start Friday's game.

His signature performance of the series came Saturday night. He doubled and scored to begin the first - the fifth of what would be six straight games in which he reached base in his first plate appearance - then doubled again in the second before adding two singles, an RBI and a pair of walks to his line. He led off Sunday's finale with a base hit and a run scored to wrap up his impressive output.

The 22-year-old has been a dynamo at the top of the order since he was promoted from Single-A Dunedin on August 4. He's slashing .333/.444/.533 with a .977 OPS in 11 games with the C's this year.

Freethy and the Canadians are back at The Nat this week to take on the Tri-City Dust Devils [LAA] Tuesday through Sunday. Tickets for those games and the rest of the season are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.







