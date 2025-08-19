Nolan Hoffman Called up by the Phillies

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA: Prior to tonight's game against the Seattle Mariners, the Philadelphia Phillies recalled right-handed pitcher Nolan Hoffman from triple-A Lehigh Valley. To make room on the 26-man roster, right-handed pitcher Max Lazar was optioned to Lehigh Valley. Hoffman, who has made 17 appearances for Lehigh Valley this season, had a 3-0 record with a 3.32 ERA and a 1.47 WHIP ahead of his call-up.

He was drafted by the Mariners in the 5th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Texas A&M and assigned to Everett. That season, Hoffman appeared in 15 games for the Sox with 4 saves and a 2.45 ERA. He also made 13 appearances for the Frogs in 2021.

When he appears in a game, he will become the fourth AquaSox alumni to make his debut this season joining Juan Burgos, Luis Curvelo, Brandyn Garcia, and Ben Williamson.







