Free Haircuts for Kids & Backpack Drive for the Final Monarcas Game of the Season

Published on August 18, 2025 under Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







EUGENE, OR - The Emeralds final Monarcas game of the 2025 season will be this Sunday, August 24th, at 1:05 PM. The Ems are excited to partner with Prohibition Studios who will be offering free haircuts for kids starting when the gates open up at 12 PM all the way through the 8th inning.

The Ems are also doing a backpack drive that benefits Plaza de Nuestra Communidad. For every fan that donates a backpack, they will get four tickets to an Emeralds game the rest of the season. You can drop off the backpack at the Emeralds ticket booth which will be open at 9 AM starting on Tuesday, August 19th. Fans can also turn in backpacks day-of game at the information booth and will receive their free tickets there.

