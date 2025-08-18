Tri-City Tripped up by Eugene in Series Sendoff

Tri-City Dust Devils pitcher Ryan Costeiu

PASCO - Late chances earned by the Tri-City Dust Devils (25-23 2H, 55-59) disappeared via double plays Sunday night at Gesa Stadium, where the Eugene Emeralds (35-13 2H, 67-47) took firmer grasp of the Northwest League's Second Half with a 3-1 win that gave the visitors a four-games-to-two series win.

Tri-City's lone run came in the bottom of the 8th inning, which started with a leadoff single by 1B Colin Summerhill. A groundout and a wild pitch later, Summerhill stood at third with one with one out. 3B Dario Laverde walked to put runners on the corners with one out and bring LF Anthony Scull to the plate. Scull hit a grounder toward second that went through the wickets of Eugene 2B Nate Furman and into right center, an error that scored Summerhill to make it a 3-1 game. Dust Devils 2B Adrian Placencia singled to load the bases and CF Isaiah Jackson came up. Jackson hit a grounder to first, with the throw going to second for the force. What initially looked like a fielder's choice, though, and a second run for Tri-City was wiped out when Placencia was ruled to have interfered with the throw to first, turning it into an inning-ending double play. DH Rio Foster reached to lead off the bottom of the 9th for the Dust Devils, but Emeralds reliever Austin Strickland induced a more regular double play off the bat of RF Randy De Jesus to end the final threat and get the save.

Starter Ryan Costeiu (5-7) gave up three runs in the first two innings but had his best strikeout night as a pro, racking up 10 Ks on the scorecard in just 4.2 innings of work. For a second time in the week Costeiu went up against Eugene righty Josh Bostick (7-5), who shut down the Tri-City offense for a second time in the series. Bostick threw six scoreless and one-hit innings, allowing only two baserunners in his time on the mound and striking out seven.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Rio Foster concluded a second great series in a row at the plate, coming off his Northwest League Player of the Week-winning performance last week in Everett. Foster went 2-for-3 with a walk in Sunday night's game, finishing with a .458 (11-for-24) batting average for the week with four doubles and four RBI. The outfielder has raised his average 34 points (from .225 to .259) in the last two weeks alone.

-Colin Summerhill's 8th inning single extended his hitting streak to 10 games in a row. The Chicago native has played just 12 games as a Dust Devil, holding a .279 average with two home runs and eight RBI in his early action at the High-A level.

-Reliever Sam Tookoian continued his perfect start to his professional career, going 1-2-3 through the Eugene order in the 9th with a pair of strikeouts. A Fresno, California native, Tookoian is one of the newest Dust Devils. He joined the Angels organization as their 20th round draft pick this year out of Ole Miss.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN...FOR AWHILE

Tri-City hits the road to begin its longest road trip of the season, a 12-game stretch beginning with a six-game series against the Vancouver Canadians at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium. Pitching matchups have yet to be announced, with games scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday as well as Saturday. Friday's and Sunday's games will begin at 1:05 p.m.

Free broadcast coverage, available at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB app, begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show 20 minutes before first pitch.

After the Vancouver series the Dust Devils will head to Spokane Valley to visit their Inland Northwest rivals, the Spokane Indians, for a six-game series from August 26-31 before returning home to host the Hillsboro Hops September 2-7 to close out the 2025 regular season.

For tickets to the regular season-ending series with Hillsboro, visit the official ticket site: dustdevilsbaseball.com.

